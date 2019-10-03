A nostalgic birthday bash - Barbados Today

The massive at McBride’s “welcomed the King of the Dancehall” with open arms last Saturday night. It was Beenie Man’s birthday jam and the Jamaican Grammy Award-winning artiste was the featured act of the night.

They waited patiently for him to perform and when he did, there was no disappointment registered on any faces. Instead, there were screams and shouts from the crowd of largely females.

The dancehall singer took the party crowd on a trip down memory lane with some old hits. He performed Girls Dem Sugar, Romie, Slam, Who Am I, Let Him Go and of course, King of the Dancehall but he didn’t do so alone as fans sang along.

Dressed in a grey suit with a red handkerchief and buttons, he complimented it with matching red shoes. There was a chair on the small stage just for the king.

It was a night where music and solid entertainment reigned. Local acts also gave a great showing of themselves and the crowd lapped them up as well. The birthday boy was excellent in keeping his party crowd fully hyped till the live acts hit the stage.

Mole delivered with Do It Fuh Daddy, Dey Wid Um, Sweeter than Wine and Boomflick but as has become the norm now, it was Breathe that caused the most raucous reactions. Hypasounds gave the girls the Sugar Rush they were longing for while Leadpipe’s set was good ‘all de time so’. (IMC)