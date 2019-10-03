Appeal but no bail for Vonda Pile - Barbados Today

Convicted of stealing her client’s money, lawyer Vonda Pile has appealed the judgment but will remain behind bars until the New Year, her attorney, Andrew Pilgrim, QC, has confirmed to Barbados TODAY.

Days after she was found guilty of theft of almost $200,000 from a client, Pilgrim filed an appeal on her behalf, he said.

The Queen’s Counsel, who is representing Pile in association with Marlon Gordon, said he had also made an unsuccessful bail application.

Chief Justice Sir Marston Gibson refused bail and adjourned the matter until January 7, 2020, when he heard the matter today.

On June 5, Pile was found guilty by a 7-2 majority verdict of stealing $191,416.39 (US$96,008.22) from former client Anstey King between April 29, 2009, and October 26, 2010.

She was then sentenced to three years in prison by Justice Pamela Beckles on September 5.

Pile, a 26-year veteran attorney, maintained her innocence throughout the case, even after the guilty verdict and sentence were handed down.