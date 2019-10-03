Easy, breezy Sunday afternoon - Barbados Today

There’s a bit of musical magic which happens one Sunday in each month at an event called Sunday Grooves. Nestled in St Philip, the relatively new Hunterspring venue located in Edgecumbe provides a quaint after lunch lime.

There is something unique, not only about the landscape of the venue but also about the general vibe in the atmosphere. Food and drinks were on sale for those who wanted to partake.

Last Sunday, the intimate crowd gathered was entertained by a group of young and energetic musicians Kloud 9 and the all-male sweet singing band G-Syndicate.

The talented seven-member group, Kloud 9, gave two performances. They started off the evening’s entertainment with various selections including: Rihanna’s Diamonds, Bob Marley’s Jamming, St Thomas by Sunny Rawlins, Overjoyed by Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson’s Rock With You, Chaka Khan’s Ain’t Nobody and Sorry by Justin Bieber. They also did a saxophone tribute to Elan Trotman by performing one of his pieces called FunkCalypso.

During their second performance, they kept things in the Caribbean and picked up the pace a bit. Songs included: Rupee’s Tempted To Touch, Kes’ Hello, RPB’s Alive and Boat Ride. The two female vocalists Shekara Straker and Don-Mari Springer added sweet vocals to the sets.

The harmonious G-Syndicate gave a great performance as well. Their gig featured some of their original music along with Boyz II Men and Krosfyah medleys.

Members of the group led by Derek Marshall belted out old time 90s favourites such as: Lovely Day, On Bended Knee, I’ll Make Love to You, Water Runs Dry and End of the Road.

The band changed it up with some dancehall music as well. They performed tunes like Murder She Wrote, Bam Bam and No Disturb Sign and a special session of Maxi Priest’s music.

Band member Khiomal Nurse fittingly led in vocals during the Krosfyah medley which included mega hits such as: Sweatin, Wet Me, Oil Pumping, Pump Me Up and Sak Pase. Earlier, he did a special rendition of Stevie Wonder’s Happy Birthday for those born in October. (IMC)