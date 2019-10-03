Redman: Nothing but a rumour - Barbados Today

Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU) President Mary Redman is not about to take up the senior post of Chief Education Officer.

In an interview with Barbados TODAY this evening, Redman said several persons had contacted her during the day inquiring whether she had been offered the post.

However, the union president revealed she had not been offered the post. She said as far as she was aware Karen Best was still the Chief Education Officer.

Redman said the rumours started after a circular stating that Best would be on vacation until the end of the year was released.

The circular, which was signed by Best, said a recommendation had been made for Joy Adamson, the current Deputy Chief Education Officer, to act in the position during the period.

“That is nothing but a rumour. I have not been contacted or offered any such position,” Redman told Barbados TODAY.

“I can tell you that there is no truth to that. I don’t know that she [Best] has been transferred as the rumour goes. The circular simply states that she is on vacation leave from October 1 to December 31, 2019.”

Best, a former president of the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT), was initially elevated to the post of Deputy Chief Education Officer in 2012, before being promoted to the top post soon after.

