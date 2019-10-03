St Michael man in critical condition after shooting incident - Barbados Today

St Michael man in critical condition after shooting incident

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 3, 2019

A 33-year-old man is said to be in critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery after he was shot at Jessamine Avenue, Bayville, St Michael today.

Police say around 2:18 p.m., Leandrew Sharvar Coward of 2nd Avenue Paddock Road, St Michael was shot multiple times about the body. He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private vehicle.

Investigations are continuing into the matter.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Hastings Police Station at 430-7608/7612, Police Emergency at 211 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or any Police Station

