‘Unbearable’ - Barbados Today

After several missed deadlines regarding relocation from the environmentally unfit Treasury Building, workers at the Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) are saying enough is enough.

About 9 o’clock this morning, the workers under the direction of their bargaining agent, the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) walked off the job, refusing to go back inside until they were given assurances that the longstanding issues would be finally addressed to their satisfaction. The unrest was sparked by malfunctioning air conditioning units, the latest in a long list of environmental woes, which has resulted in persistent complaints of respiratory and dermatological issues by staff.

“This morning was really the last straw. They keep telling us that we are supposed to be moving. The last time they told us we would be moving by August but now it is the end of September and we still in the building suffering with rashes and chest problems, while the Treasury Department move out a year ago. Right now, the AC not working, and the place done hot already, so it is no way that people could work inside there,” said Leomall Webb.

After a two-hour spell outside, Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ryan Straughn gave the workers the assurance that they would be moved into new accommodations at Bridge Street Mall by October 14. He also apologised to the workers for what they would have endured for the past year, pleading with them to hold strain for the next 12 days.

“A few months ago, I met with your union representatives to discuss a range of matters including the state of the Treasury Building. We set out in that meeting to execute a move which I had anticipated would have been completed by the end of August. Clearly that has not happened, and I want to apologize on behalf of the Government for that not happening,” said Straughn.

He added, “Having come here this morning I have had conversations both with the Minister of Housing and the union delegates to execute a move that will enable us to move some of the staff over to the first floor of the Bridge Street Mall. We are exploring moving the Rural Development Commission and Urban Development Commission (who currently operate from the second floor of the Bridge Street Mall) to another location, so that second floor can accommodate the remainder of the BRA staff.”

He also revealed that in the long term, a new home would be sought for the Bridgetown operations of BRA, as the space would be incorporated in the plans to modernize the City.

In the meantime, the Minister revealed the air conditioning units would be fixed by the end of day. However, acting General Secretary of the NUPW, Delcia Burke, reminded workers, in the presence of Straughn, that the law does not permit an employer to force an employee to work in an environmentally unfit condition. She urged workers to exercise their right to leave, if conditions at the Treasury Building became unbearable at their current accommodation, during the days leading up to the move.

“No one can make you stay. If you become overwhelmed by the conditions, report to your supervisor and then leave. No one can make you stay,” stressed Burke, whose position was endorsed by the Minister.

However, with BRA locations already stretched by the high volume of Barbadians utilizing the service, Straughn put the public on notice that things could even get tighter, with disruptions that would accompany the transition.

“The building is not in the best shape for staff and certainly the ability to service the public would be compromised. I hope that the public understands that as we go through the next week or so, that there may be some disruptions to the staff servicing them, but we are working towards solving these issues,” he explained. colvillemounsey@barbadostoday.bb