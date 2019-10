Barbados Revenue Authority workers in the Treasury Building are back on the job after staging a work stoppage this morning.

The staff expressed frustration at faulty air conditioning and other long-standing environmental concerns, including mold and dust plaguing the building.

Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ryan Straughn addressed the workers and assured their grievances would be addressed.

He disclosed that the workers would be relocated by October 14.

