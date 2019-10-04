A special day - Barbados Today

Public servants may come to work in casual attire on Friday, as Government accedes to a request by the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) to take part in a region-wide day of recognition.

The move is to observe Caribbean Public Service Day on the first Friday of every October. In recognition of the day, which was established last year, workers have permission to wear casual attire.

NUPW president Akanni McDowall told Barbados TODAY that he applauded Government’s cooperation, as public servants needed to be recognised for their service to the country.

He said: “A lot of persons only hear about the issues within the public service, but many do not appreciate the sacrifice that these men and women give each day, sometimes under very trying conditions, to ensure that Barbadians can access the services provided by the state.

“This is all part of the efforts necessary to boost morale within the service and I can only hope that more is done to highlight the efforts of these men and women.”

The executive committee of the Caribbean Public Service Association (CPSA) in March 2018 passed a resolution declaring the first Friday in October of each year Caribbean Public Service Day or Solidarity Day.

The primary purpose for establishing this day is to promote public services and give recognition to the achievement and contributions that public services have made to Caribbean societies and its citizenry.

The day is also intended to recognise the work of public servants and encourage young people to pursue careers within the public sector.

McDowall said: “We are therefore requesting that public servants wear casual clothes, preferably something white, on Friday, October 4, 2019, to join in solidarity with the affiliates of the CPSA to recognise the valuable role that public servants play in making improvements in society.”

