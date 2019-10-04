Baylanders mum on gunplay - Barbados Today

Baylanders mum on gunplay

Barbados Today
October 4, 2019

Residents of Bayville, St Michael, were mum on Thursday, avoiding reporters seeking eyewitness accounts of the gunfire that rocked Jessamine Avenue in the wee hours of this morning.

Some members of the community denied any knowledge of the incident.

“It happened right by my place but I ain’t giving wunna no news,” a resident told Barbados TODAY.

But one resident, who spoke briefly and anonymously, said there had been a steady increase in conflict leading to gunplay among rival gangs and was concerned that many gun-toting youth are teens.

While police have not linked gang violence to the most recent shooting, they revealed Leandrew Sharvar Coward, 33, of 2nd Avenue, Paddock Road, was the victim after being shot multiple times about the body after 2 a.m.

Officers from Hastings Police Station responded and Coward was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by a private vehicle where he underwent emergency surgery. He was listed in critical condition.

In a release, police said their investigations were continuing and asked anyone with information to contact the Hastings Police Station at 430-7608/7612, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers 1800-8477(TIPS) or any Police Station.

