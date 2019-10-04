Calderon granted $1,000 bail - Barbados Today

A jet ski operator who allegedly threatened to “cut up” and “feed” a complainant to sharks a year ago was granted $1,000 bail and ordered to reappear in court on October 7.

It is alleged that Dwayne Irwin Calderon, of Briar Hall, Christ Church used the threatening words “If you don’t come back with the 70, I would cut you up and feed you to the sharks” within the hearing of Ross Morgan which was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Calderon pleaded not guilty to the October 3, 2018 charge as well as another which allegedly took place on October 1.

The accused is charged with using the abusive words, “You’re are a bastard tourist and you owe me money” within the hearing of Jennifer Lepoidevin which was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The 37-year-old was granted bail and ordered to keep the peace.

The complainants who are both tourists will be warned to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant next Monday.