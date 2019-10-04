Police identify body found in Careenage - Barbados Today

Police have identified the body recovered from the Careenage this morning.

The body is that of 79-year-old Dudley Winfield Bryan. His address is unknown.

Police and personnel from the Barbados Coast Guard recovered the body in the area of the Screw Dock at Cavans Lane, St Michael.

Investigations are continuing and police have asked anyone with information that can assist investigations to contact Police Emergency at 211, Central Police Station at 1-246-430-7630/7676, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or any police station.