Walcott held for juice and bag theft - Barbados Today

Walcott held for juice and bag theft

October 4, 2019

A 39-year-old man with no fixed place of abode will call HMP Dodds home for the next three months.

That’s how long Terrance Allan Walcott will spend at the St Philip facility for stealing 13 juices worth $65 and a $60 bag belonging to Onya Forde on October 2.

Police constable Victoria Taitt told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant that lawmen responded to a report of a man stealing a bag in the area of Shepherd’s Alley, St Michael and was being held by persons. He was caught in the area of Cats Castle.

Walcott is known to the law courts for similar offences.

