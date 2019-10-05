Body found - Barbados Today

Body found

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 5, 2019

The body of a man who was discovered floating in the Careenage in the heart of the capital has been identified by Police.

Dudley Winfield Bryan, 79, of a so far unknown address, was found face down in the Inner Basin this morning.

Shortly after 8 am, when reports emerged of a body in the water, Police and Coast Guard were called into action to retrieve Bryan’s body.

Dudley Bryan’s, 79 was found floating in the Careenage this morning.

While detectives could be seen carrying out investigations in the vicinity, the gruesome discovery caused little disruption to cruise ship activities on a busy Friday morning in Bridgetown.

Police have appealed for the public’s help in providing any information that can assist in their investigation of Bryan’s death.

Callers are being directed to contact Police Emergency at 211, Central Police Station at 1 (246) 430-7630/7676 Crime Stoppers at 1800-8477(TIPS) or any police station.

It was not immediately clear whether detectives suspected foul play in the elderly man’s death.

