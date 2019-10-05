Labour Department seminars planned for November - Barbados Today

Labour Department seminars planned for November

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 5, 2019

Members of the public are being urged to sign up for one of two upcoming seminars to be hosted by the Labour Department on Wednesday, November 6 and Thursday, November 7.

The seminars, which will focus on Labour Legislation and Industrial Relations Best Practices, are part of the department’s continuing efforts to promote a greater degree of labour-management cooperation.

They will be held at the Warrens Office Complex, Warrens, St Michael, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with registration of participants starting each day at 8:30 a.m.

The seminars target persons who have never attended any sessions previously conducted by the department. These first-time attendees should register by the deadline, Friday, October 25.

For further information on registration, interested persons may contact Donna Best-Frederick at 535-1508 or Grace Jordan at 535-1534

