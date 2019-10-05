Labour Department seminars planned for November - Barbados Today

Members of the public are being urged to sign up for one of two upcoming seminars to be hosted by the Labour Department on Wednesday, November 6 and Thursday, November 7.

The seminars, which will focus on Labour Legislation and Industrial Relations Best Practices, are part of the department’s continuing efforts to promote a greater degree of labour-management cooperation.

They will be held at the Warrens Office Complex, Warrens, St Michael, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with registration of participants starting each day at 8:30 a.m.

The seminars target persons who have never attended any sessions previously conducted by the department. These first-time attendees should register by the deadline, Friday, October 25.

For further information on registration, interested persons may contact Donna Best-Frederick at 535-1508 or Grace Jordan at 535-1534.