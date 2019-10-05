Labour ‘still relevant in digital age’ - Barbados Today

On the 78th anniversary of the formation of the nation’s oldest trade union, one of its officials has declared that the trade union movement is just as relevant today as it was in 1941, even with rapid change in the world of work.

Executive Assistant to the General Secretary of the Barbados Workers Union, Cindy Greene, told Barbados TODAY that while the threats to the labour force are not the same today as they were seven decades ago, the challenges of the day require the same show of strength, which could only be found in worker solidarity.

She said: “There is no doubt that the trade union is still relevant today because in 78 years the world has changed.

“We are now in the era of globalisation and therefore we are seeing different practices being introduced from all over the world.

“So the reality is that Barbadians are being faced with things that they are not accustomed to and the union is now tasked with being vigilant and responsive in these times because all of these practices that are coming in are not necessarily good practices.

“So the Barbados Workers Union has to always ensure that the rights of workers are always protected.”

With tremendous changes in the employment landscape over the years, including the emergence of digital workspace, Greene revealed that as the world of work evolves, so must the trade union movement, in order to maintain the balance between labour and capital.

She insisted her union was not going to simply sit idly and wait for direction from international labour bodies but had already seized the initiative in this regard, adding that the BWU’s Executive Council is currently working on tackling the transformation of the workplace.

Greene said: “We have younger staff who are more in tune with these developments.

“I can tell you that whenever our General Secretary [Toni Moore] travels to conferences hosted by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the future world of work is a topic that is heavily discussed.

“This speaks to the determination of the Barbados Workers’ Union to stay on top of this very critical issue.”

Greene acknowledged that the blueprint for dealing with these emerging sectors is still a work in progress.

She suggested that without the trade union movement there could be a loss of the gains in workers’ rights which were won through a bitter fight years ago by the architects of Barbadian labour activism.

Greene added: “It is an area which the Executive Council will need to establish the guidelines for dealing with these issues in the relatively new space.

“The bottom line is that whatever happens, the trade union movement will always have a role to play in ensuring that the rights of workers are not infringed upon and that the conditions, which Barbadian workers are accustomed to, are either maintained or improved upon.”

colvillemounsey@barbadostoday.bb