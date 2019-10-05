Meeting on inclusive social protection systems - Barbados Today

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Cynthia Forde recently participated in the Third Session of the Regional Conference on Social Development in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Regional ministers and authorities responsible for social affairs attended the meeting to discuss and contribute to the Regional Agenda on Inclusive Social Protection Systems.

The event was organized by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the Government of Mexico and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The meeting was held from October 1 to 3 in Mexico City.

Minister Forde also made a presentation at a side-event on Adaptation and Resilience to Climate Change and Vulnerable Populations, where discussions centred on ways to raise awareness on major issues that will be on the agenda at the Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP 25) slated for December 2019 in Santiago, Chile.

While in Mexico, the Elder Affairs Minister also engaged in bilateral talks with Executive Secretary of ECLAC, Alicia Barcena.