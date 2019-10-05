Prince Harry sues two UK tabloids over alleged phone hacking - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Prince Harry sues two UK tabloids over alleged phone hacking

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 5, 2019

(Source – Associated Press) Prince Harry is suing two British tabloid newspapers over alleged phone hacking.

British media reports Friday night said Harry took legal action against the Sun and Mirror newspapers.

Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Saturday that claims regarding “illegal interception of voicemail messages” were filed on Harry’s behalf.

The palace declined to say more or provide details “given the particulars of the claims are not yet public.”

News Group Newspapers, which owns The Sun, acknowledged the prince’s High Court action.

The cases escalate Harry’s fight with the British tabloids. His wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, sued the Mail on Sunday for alleged copyright infringement and other civil violations after the paper published a letter she wrote to her father.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Archer’s family told to ‘get a lawyer’
October 4, 2019
Body found at Careenage
October 4, 2019
Baylanders mum on gunplay
October 4, 2019
Police identify body found in Careenage
October 4, 2019
Puzzling
October 5, 2019
Coward gone
October 5, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs