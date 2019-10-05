Rapist confesses - Barbados Today

Making her way home from school after disembarking from a bus, a 15-year-old girl crossed paths with Kinchar Lavone Mascoll alias Rhino or Monkey Man at Oughterson Road, St Philip on December 1, 2015. The two were walking in opposition directions.

However, the schoolgirl kept looking back and at one point she saw that Mascoll, of Drax Hall Jump, St George had turned around and was now going in the same direction as she was but he had stopped to speak to another man.

The fifth form student continued on her way but the next time she looked back the then 38-year-old man had caught up with her.

In detailing the facts of the case, Crown Counsel Oliver Thomas said Mascoll kept on staring at the teenager and this made her uncomfortable but she continued on her way. When he got directly behind her he grabbed on to her right arm, while holding a screwdriver in his left and pulled her into nearby bushes. When she tried to cry out for help, he threatened her by thrusting the screwdriver into her right breast and said, “Shut up or I gone kill you”. Fearful for her life she complied but she began struggling with him resulting in Mascoll holding her in a headlock, which caused her to lose consciousness.

When she regained consciousness, the court heard, she discovered that her hands were tied behind her back, her shirt was buttoned the wrong way and the contents of her school bag scattered. She felt weak and unable to walk properly. However, after making several attempts she was able to walk and came across some cyclists who assisted her. The police and her family were summoned. An investigation began and the child was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, where she spent five days, Thomas said, as the facts were related to the No. 2 Supreme Court this afternoon.

The hospital examination confirmed a sexual attack and Mascoll detailed in a statement and through questioning by police what he had done to the teen, who he said he had never seen before that day.

Today, he pleaded guilty to the charge before Justice Randall Worrell.

A pre-sentencing report has been ordered on him and a report of his time spent on remand at HMP Dodds.

The rapist returns to court on November 15 and has asked the court to take into consideration another criminal matter pending against him.