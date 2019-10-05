Today's weather - Barbados Today

Synopsis: A weak surface to mid level ridge pattern is building across the island.

Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy with a few isolated showers.

Wind: Generally from the E at 15 to 35 km/h.

Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 1.0m to 2.0m.

Tonight

Synopsis: A surface to mid level shearline will be affecting the island.

Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy with a few scattered showers.

Wind: Generally from the E at 15 to 35 km/h.

Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 1.0m to 2.0m.