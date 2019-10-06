Petroleum prices down - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Petroleum prices down

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 6, 2019

The retail prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene will decrease, effective midnight Sunday, October 6.

Gasoline will be adjusted from $3.81 per litre to $3.65 per litre, which represents a decrease of 16 cents; the price of diesel will drop by 1 cent, from $3.02 per litre to $3.01 per litre, and kerosene will go from $1.35 per litre to $1.31 per litre, a reduction of 4 cents.

These price adjustments are in keeping with Government’s policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market. (BGIS)

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Puzzling
October 5, 2019
Coward gone
October 5, 2019
Rapist confesses
October 5, 2019
Savannah Hotel up for sale
October 5, 2019
Woman in wounding case granted bail
October 5, 2019
Police identify body found in Careenage
October 4, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs