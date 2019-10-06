Petroleum prices down - Barbados Today

The retail prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene will decrease, effective midnight Sunday, October 6.

Gasoline will be adjusted from $3.81 per litre to $3.65 per litre, which represents a decrease of 16 cents; the price of diesel will drop by 1 cent, from $3.02 per litre to $3.01 per litre, and kerosene will go from $1.35 per litre to $1.31 per litre, a reduction of 4 cents.

These price adjustments are in keeping with Government’s policy of allowing retail prices to be reflective of those on the international market. (BGIS)