Repair work continues at BWA’s New Market pumping station - Barbados Today

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform the public that its New Market Pumping Station remains offline today Sunday, October 6 to allow crews to complete repairs to

a faulty pump at the facility.

This station is one of the sources into the Hanson and Fort George distribution network and therefore some customers in parts of St George, St Michael and Christ Church may experience low levels or water outages while the repair work continues.

The Authority is also today unable to pump from its Reservoirs at Golden Ridge in St George because of low levels.

The Authority will service customers in all affected districts via water tanker as a temporary measure. However, please note that there may be delays due to heavy demand.

The BWA apologizes for any inconvenience these outages have caused.