Today's Weather


Barbados Today

October 6, 2019

Synopsis: A surface to mid level ridge pattern is building across the island.

Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy with a few brief showers.

Wind: E – ESE at 15 to 35 km/h.

Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 1.0m to 2.0m.

Tonight

Synopsis: A surface to mid level high pressure system will be dominant across the island.

Forecast: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers.

Wind: E – ESE at 15 to 35 km/h.

Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 1.0m to 2.0m.

