Dwayne Louis Antonio Babb was granted $2500 bail with one surety when he appeared at the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court this morning.

Babb, an admin assistant with the Barbados Revenue Authority, is charged with six counts of misconduct in public office.

When he appeared before Magistrate Joy-Ann Clarke he was not required to plead to the indictable charges.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on February 17, 2020.