Nothing but Pink - Barbados Today

Forget the term ‘a sea of pink’- think of a pink avalanche.

That’s how Walk for the Cure 2019 could have been described. Every pocket of Warrens, St Michael overflowed with the rosy colour on Sunday as many Barbadians came out to support those affected by the deadly disease.

“This year seemed to have been one for the history books,” said the representative of First Caribbean International Bank and Walk manager Krystle Maynard. She confirmed that over 15, 000 people had come out this year.

“The walk today was awesome, and it was amazing to see everyone come out in their pink from the little children to the babies in prams. To have Red Plastic Bag come out to sing his inspirational song [I Am Alive] shows the togetherness that we have here in Barbados in this fight against breast cancer.”

The 5K walk which started around 3:30 p.m. included those who came out to walk and those who came out for the 5K run.

Creative Writer and second time walker Kimita Jones who came out with friends said that she found it to be a good cause and she hopes the Cancer Society rakes in thousands of dollars.

“I think, though, it would be more impactful if they came up with incentives for persons who followed through with breast examinations. For example, if they have the companies conduct raffles for mammograms or breast exams I think it would be a bit more advantageous.”

Professional photographer Michael Trotman came out with all the girls as he slammed tar with girl group Dance Fit.

“This is my first year but for me the importance of the walk is to raise funds because I do believe we have an awareness of breast cancer. I hope the funds this year will go towards research and make things better. It is worth the time and the energy.”

In her remarks, Managing Director of First Caribbean International Bank CIBC Donna Wellington said Barbados has one of the biggest walks with the thousands who participated.

“I see men, women and children who have come out to support this worthwhile cause. Around the region, we do this walk or run in association with a number of cancer care organizations. Each one of us has been touched by or know someone who has been affected by breast cancer or some other type of cancer and so today we walk with them.”

The pink squads which included school groups like The Lodge and family groups took the trek up to the traffic lights looking over University Hill and onto the stretch by Queens College and back to Warrens for a warm down. Entertainers included comedian Jennifer Walker and the duo of comedy Rum and Koke who also hosted the show. Entertainers like Mikey, T.C. and Marzville kept the crowd pumping with their 2019 hits.

Funds were raised to aid research for those who are affected by breast cancer.

(Michron Robinson)