PSV operators appear in court - Barbados Today

Four men from the public transport sector are facing a joint charge of threatening unlawful violence towards each other that caused other persons present to fear for the personal safety.

However, 27-year-old Andre Jamar Atkins, of No. 3 Sands Drive, Pilgrim Road, Christ Church; 23-year-old Shaquille O’shane O’Neil Scott, of Upper Weston, St James; 34-year-old Dacian Kirt Omar Griffith, of Church Gap, Hillaby, St Andrew and 38-year-old Elvis Felix Sam, of Edgecumbe Tenantry, St Philip told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant they were not guilty of the October 2 charge.

Atkins also pleaded not guilty to using the threatening words, “I gine kill you here. I gine kill you here. Open this door so I can get inside,” towards Griffith on October 2.

It is alleged that Scott also threatened Griffith on the same date with the words, “I gine chop you up.” He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

There were no objections to bail for the four accused, however they were warned by the magistrate to keep the peace.

As part of their bail, which was in the sum of $2,000 each, the four must now report to a police station every week.

Atkins must report to the Oistins Police Station, Scott to the Holetown Police Station, Griffith to the District ‘D’ police station and Sam to the Boarded Hall police station every Wednesday by noon with valid identification.

The four will reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on January 2, 2020. The unlawful violence charge which is alleged to have occurred in the District ‘D’ jurisdiction will be heard in that Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 10.