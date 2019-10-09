Money thief remanded pending sentencing - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Money thief remanded pending sentencing

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 9, 2019

A 45-year-old man who admitted to stealing Barbadian and United States currency from a woman earlier this week, is now at Dodds awaiting his fate.

Richard George Walcott, of Block 3 C Fernihurst, Deacons Road, St Michael, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today to the theft of BDS$150 and US$130 belonging to Wendy Coleen Deny, between October 7 and 8.

After prosecutor Victoria Taitt gave the details of his crime, Walcott told the court he spent some of the stolen money at the supermarket and gave some to his girlfriend.

However, he still requested that his accuser be summoned to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court since she did not see him “take up” the money.

The convicted thief returns to court on November 5 for sentencing.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

PSV operators appear in court
October 8, 2019
Angry nurses
October 8, 2019
BRA cashier charged
October 8, 2019
‘Switch on’
October 8, 2019
Babb granted bail
October 7, 2019
Under 5,000 payouts outstanding
October 8, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs