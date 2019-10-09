Money thief remanded pending sentencing - Barbados Today

A 45-year-old man who admitted to stealing Barbadian and United States currency from a woman earlier this week, is now at Dodds awaiting his fate.

Richard George Walcott, of Block 3 C Fernihurst, Deacons Road, St Michael, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today to the theft of BDS$150 and US$130 belonging to Wendy Coleen Deny, between October 7 and 8.

After prosecutor Victoria Taitt gave the details of his crime, Walcott told the court he spent some of the stolen money at the supermarket and gave some to his girlfriend.

However, he still requested that his accuser be summoned to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court since she did not see him “take up” the money.

The convicted thief returns to court on November 5 for sentencing.