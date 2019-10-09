Murder trial starts - Barbados Today

The No. 2 Supreme Court heard today that a teenager who was killed during a brawl on October 13, 2012, sustained six stab wounds to the left side of his body and lost eight litres of blood.

Dr Margaret O’Shea, who was one of ten prosecution witnesses called this afternoon, made the disclosure while testifying before Justice Randall Worrell in the Gills Road, St Michael manslaughter case against Anderson Busby.

Busby, who was 27 at the time, is on trial for killing Devon Taylor, 16, formerly of Gills Road.

Dr O’Shea, part of the medical team that performed surgery on Taylor at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) on the fateful day, also testified that there was a laceration to the deceased’s chest, a major vein was totally cut in his chest and there were four litres of blood left in his chest cavity.

The expert witness also told the court that blood was found in the teen’s left lung.

Earlier, another prosecution witness, Consultant Pathologist Dr David Gaskin informed the court that Taylor died from multiple stab wounds.

Dr Gaskin, who carried out the post mortem, said the deceased suffered several stab wounds that started from his back and ended in his chest.

He spoke of the presence of a two-centimetre injury from the back of the shoulder down, entering the chest cavity and coming into the ribs and a 2.1-centimetre wound that entered the chest cavity from the back and ended in the chest

The consultant pathologist told the court of another injury that started from the upper right chest in the region of the armpit and went downward.

The doctor said that moderate to severe force would have been responsible for those wounds from the back to the chest.

Also giving evidence was Herman Cetoute, who said he was working in the area of the incident when he saw rocks “going into a gap and out of the gap”, while returning home to collect a tool he had left behind.

Cetoute recalled that on his way back from his home he witnessed “the man who was throwing the rocks in the gap, holding his belly”.

He described the man as brown-skinned and sporting tattoos.

The witness said the man made several attempts to get onto a bicycle but could not. Instead, he told the judge, the man fell into the road.

The witness testified that he placed him in his car with the assistance of a friend and took him to QEH.

Cetoute said he did not know who was throwing the rocks out of the gap.

In continuing his evidence, he informed the court that when they arrived at the hospital, his friend took the wounded man inside, while he parked the car.

On heading to the Accident and Emergency, the witness testified seeing a vehicle arriving with another man he recognized in a car.

He remembered assisting this man out of the vehicle and identified him as Devon, who he recalled, later passed away.

Cetoute told the court that the man he brought to the hospital in his car was still alive.

The deceased man’s brother and father also gave evidence today.

The brother, Tyrell Emmanuel Taylor, who was 15 at the time, recalled receiving the news of his sibling being involved in an incident while he was at the home of their grandmother Benita Joseph in Church Village.

Taylor said when he arrived at the scene, he saw his brother wrapped in a sheet and being taken to a car.

He said he knows the accused and his father.

The father, Victor Emmanuel said he saw his son at the hospital and identified his body.

Retired police sergeant Anderson Bowen, who at the time was attached to Central Police Station and led a team of investigators to Gills Road on October 13, 2012, recalled observing what appeared to be bloodstains along the road.

He said he followed the stains which led him to a pool of blood on the steps of a house in the area. He also remembered searching the district and finding three knives and a piece of wood that contained what seemed to be blood.

Police sergeant Halton Springer who assisted in the investigations, told the judge that the weapons which were collected by Bowen were handed over to him.

Springer said he later displayed them for the accused to see and asked him what he had to say about them.

The police officer testified that the accused replied, “I know the black-handled one there, that is the one I ring from he hand.”

He noted that on another occasion when the knives were displayed to him and he was asked specifically about a black-handled plastic knife, the accused responded: “I got nothing to say.”

The principal investigator, Station Sergeant Trevor Reece recalled interviewing the accused in the presence of his father soon after the incident.

Reece revealed that the accused said to him, “The knife I had I drop it down in the track.”

The investigator also said when he told Busby he had received information he dropped a knife at a residence in the area, he replied, “I ain’t had no weapon officer.”

The witness remembered Busby directing the investigator to Gills Road and pointing to a track and a gate, saying “That is the gate I tell you about.”

He said the accused also pointed to an open area and stated, “That is the area I dropped the knife.”

Reece said he later arrested and charged the accused with the death of Devon Taylor.

Other witnesses included police constable Shane Newton, another investigator.

The trial continues tomorrow morning at 9:15 when the prosecution is expected to call other witnesses.