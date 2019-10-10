$7,500 compensation - Barbados Today

$7,500 compensation

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 10, 2019

A local High Court has ordered a 38-year-old woman to pay $7,500 in compensation for injuries she inflicted on another woman with a hammer.

The order was handed down yesterday by Justice Randall Worrell in the No. 2 Supreme Court against Tracy Alicia Layne of Skeete’s Road, Clapham, Christ Church.

Justice Worrell told Layne she must pay $2,500 forthwith, which was paid. She  must pay another $2,500 by November 29 this year and the final installment of a similar sum by January 31 next year.

He also informed her he will deliver the court’s sentencing on the same day as the final payment.

Layne went on trial last year on two charges: that on March 29, 2005 she wounded Esther Moore with intent to maim, disfigure or disable her or to do her some serious bodily harm and unlawfully and maliciously wounding her.

On October 16, 2018, the accused was found not guilty of wounding with intent, but guilty of the lesser charge.

Layne is being represented by attorney-at-law Arthur Holder.

