‘Mad scientist’ and more - Barbados Today

The young men of Barbados Talented Teens certainly stepped out in full GQ mode on the night of the keenly contested competition at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, Two Mile Hill, St Michael.

However, there could only be one winner on Saturday and Christian Clarke was that guy. The sixth form student of Queens College used his abilities in speech and drama to show why he deserved to be King.

Clarke was a spectacle as he performed Mad Scientist in a dramatic piece about a professor who went to a United Nations conference to debate topics such as human trafficking, environmental issues and prostitution.

Clarke not only shone through in this segment but he was also well composed as he answered the question posed to him by event organizer, Kofi Branch: “What would a young person need to be a positive driving force in society?” Sporting a mulberry and ivory suit Clarke strutted the stage like a peacock in full glory along with a stunning golden tie which brought out the perfect colour pop.

First runner-up was student of the Lodge School, Kymorhi Trotman, who wore a royal blue suit with an amazingly colour clashing peach shawl and sharp brown shoes. He sang his way through to second place. Trotman also spoke well as he expressed the fact that his mother is a driving force in his life.

Second runner-up was a young gentleman with the heart-warming smile, Demiko Newton, who wore a suit fit for an African prince in brown and green tribal patterns.

He was well appreciated with his soca song. Other contestants included Aaron Trotman and Sharico Cumberbatch who also wowed the audience with their talents of singing and drama, respectively. (MR)