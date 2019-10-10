New student leaders - Barbados Today

Forty-five newly installed prefects at the Reynold Weekes Primary School were today told that leadership comes with responsibility.

“As a leader, you are expected to be responsible. It also means that you have to practice things that you would like [your fellow students] to do, so you have to be good models; a role model so to speak for the children,” Principal Anderson Bishop told the new prefects.

He made the comments as parents, invited guests, teachers, staff and other students gathered for the prefect’s installation ceremony during morning prayers today.

Bishop informed prefects that they now played a part of the St Philip school plant’s hierarchy. “You have principal, subject coordinators, teachers and you are now part of that leadership team of the school, so it is a great responsibility,” Bishop stated.

The principal also had encouraging words for those students who were not selected to serve as prefects. “It is not because you might not have the potential but we can only select a limited number of people. But I am sure there are many others who could have been selected. So do not feel down because you might not have been selected, there are other opportunities that will be available to you.”

The young leaders will serve for the academic year 2019-2020 and will help staff enforce the high disciplinary standards at the school.

Parents of the selected 45 were encouraged to keep reminding their charges of their roles, duties and responsibilities as prefects.

Principal Bishop told them: “I know you feel very proud this morning of their being selected to be prefects of the school. Of course, at the school, we will do our part in preparing them for leadership also but we encourage you parents to play your part in encouraging them and helping them to be successful in the role that they have assumed as prefects of Reynold Weekes Primary School.”

Chief among the young leaders installed are head boy Kijoe Fanfair, head girl Khalia Holder, deputy head boy Azanii Bridgeman and deputy head girl Kyra Smith.

Before receiving their badges, the new prefects pledged to uphold discipline and to carry out their duties to the best of their abilities.

“Together we will strive for excellence and bring honour and glory to our school,” they said in unison as they took the school’s prefect pledge.

Four house captains and four house vice captains also took the pledge this morning moments before past student and former head girl Nikayla Als, who left the school in 2016 for Harrison College, gave the featured address.

“I believe that under the leadership of these prefects… we will make this school a better place for learning, sharing, bonding and growing. The road ahead won’t be easy but I believe all of you will make it through,” Als said as she congratulated the new prefects.