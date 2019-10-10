Teenager admits slapping woman - Barbados Today

When an 18-year-old male did not get the desired response about his relationship with a woman he slapped her across the face knocking her to the ground.

Today, Rashawn Kishmar Callender, of St Martin, St Phillip pleaded guilty to assaulting Rashona Sargeant on October 4, occasioning her actual bodily harm. The incident occurred in the area of the John Beckles Day Nursery, in the City. Sargeant had gone to the area to request that Callender return her bag which he had snatched near Constitution River Terminal.

When she got there he asked her whether they were still in a relationship and she replied “no”.

Police Constable Victoria Taitt who prosecuted the case told the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court that the complainant felt pain to her head and realised that her nose was bleeding after she had been slapped. She later called the police and reported the matter.

Appearing before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant, the accused admitted, “I hit her across she face”.

The matter was adjourned until October 17 to allow the complainant to appear in court.

In the meantime, Callender is on $1,000 bail and has been warned to stay away from the complainant.