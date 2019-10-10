Thousands still without stickers - Barbados Today

Approximately 15,000 motorists are facing the possibility of picking up a fine of up to $5,000 for not complying with the national registration sticker requirement.

With three weeks remaining for

motorists to obtain their stickers for their vehicles, officials of the Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) are warning those who have not done so yet, not to make the same mistake twice by waiting until the last minute.

This caution has come just over a week after motorists were granted a month’s extension to get the Barbados Licensing Authority’s registration stickers to attach to their licence plates.

They initially had until September 30 to obtain the stickers, but scores of vehicle owners were unable to do so due to long lines at the BRA offices in the final days leading up to the deadline.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley then announced that they would be given another month.

However, in a short note to Barbados TODAY on Thursday, BRA’s Manager of Communications and Public Relations Carolyn Williams-Gayle said she was urging people not to wait until the next deadline.

“With three weeks remaining before the new deadline for road users to comply with the registration sticker requirement, the Barbados Revenue Authority is urging persons to come in early,” said Williams-Gayle, adding that she did not want a repeat of what happened at the end of September.

“There are still approximately 15,000 road users who have not yet renewed their vehicle registrations since the one-month reprieve was announced and we are urging those persons to come in as soon as possible to avoid being co-mingled with persons making payments for the tax deadlines which start from the middle of every month,” she explained.

Motorists who operate a motor vehicle without a valid registration sticker affixed on the rear registration number plate face a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment of 12 months, or both, under the Road Traffic Amendment Bill 2018.

Williams-Gayle pointed out that the vehicle registration renewal was a non-cash process and therefore individuals were being encouraged to “come in early and use the drop box option”.

“For the drop box option, persons must submit their proof of insurance and contact information in a sealed envelope before dropping it into the boxes provided. The boxes are cleared twice daily and persons will be contacted for collection,” she added.

Williams-Gayle also noted that in addition to the monthly deadlines, October 30 would be the final payment date for the land tax installment discount arrangement.

Under the discount arrangement, the initial installment had to be paid on or before July 26, 2019, and the discount would be applied to the final payment.

She also urged individuals carrying out land tax payments to use the drop–box option.

“We tend to see an increase in foot traffic to our offices from about the last two weeks in the month, especially when persons are trying to meet deadlines. We are in the process of introducing other payment options to make doing business with the authority easier for taxpayers and to help reduce deadline stress,” she said.

However, she said until those options were implemented taxpayers should use the drop-boxes which are available at all payment locations with the exception of the Pine, St Michael.

