Restive workers - Barbados Today

Security officers at G4S Secure Solutions (Barbados) Ltd have given their employer less than a month to rectify pay issues or face possible action.

The irate workers issued the ultimatum despite an assurance from their representative, the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU), that their issues would be resolved.

Following a more than two-and-a-half hour meeting yesterday at Solidarity House to address matters related to a pay increase and back pay, union officials informed workers that correspondence had been sent to G4S and the BWU was awaiting a reply.

However, irate workers said they had been waiting long enough and gave management until month end to resolve the outstanding issues.

BWU general secretary Toni Moore confirmed the meeting took place but did not provide any details.

However, a source who attended the meeting told Barbados TODAY that workers were frustrated, with a salary increase owed for the last six years and back pay from 2016 outstanding.

Additionally, the source said, security officers were also made to work in locations that did not have adequate facilities or were not properly lit.

“This problem with salary increases and back pay is a longstanding issue. The union told us that they had sent paperwork to G4S and were now waiting for them to sign it and return it. But some of the workers believe that this has been going on for too long and they are very upset about not being paid. Some of them said they were giving G4S a month and if they haven’t replied by then, they will take action,” the source told Barbados TODAY.

An officer who has been employed at the security company for almost a decade said the turnout for yesterday’s meeting demonstrated that her colleagues had had enough.

“A pay raise is long overdue. Everything has gone up, including food and bills, but our pay isn’t moving. We work too many long hours and we bend over backwards, and this is how they treat us?” she questioned. “You can’t treat staff like this and expect morale to be high.”

Another worker who attended the meeting said she was willing to give the BWU a chance to find a resolution, although she admitted that she understood the frustration of fellow employees, some of whom had not received a salary increase in 12 years.

“The union told us they are in negotiations to see if G4S will sign the correspondence so we will get a raise. That money has been owed to us for a very long time and we deserve it because we work extremely hard,” she said.

"I know some of them are upset and have threatened to take action but I think they should wait on the union to see what they will do."