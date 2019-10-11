Stoned and stabbed - Barbados Today

Orlando Ellis, the son of murder accused Pedro Ellis, today testified that his father did not have a knife when he ran to him for assistance after being beaten up.

However, he said when his father later got into a struggle with the now deceased Antonio Harewood in a track, he saw Harewood with a knife in his hand making stabbing motions at him.

He gave the evidence today in the No. 3 Supreme Court when the murder trial against Pedro Ellis continued.

The 38-year-old Ellis is accused of murdering Harewood on May 5, 2013.

When the younger Ellis took to the stand today on crutches, he told Crown Counsel Oliver Thomas, that he sought his father’s assistance after Harewood had slammed him into the ground.

In recounting the events of that day he said he was among a group of friends liming on Brandon’s Beach when fellas began throwing stones.

He said after he and Harewood, who was also on the beach, were struck, he told the culprits to stop before it started a fight.

However, they continued, but after being hit again Harewood threatened to “beat someone”.

He said the rock throwing continued and an incensed Harewood got up and slapped him in his face breaking the shades he was wearing.

The then 15-year-old Ellis said he pulled a screwdriver from his pocket and “went to stab Antoine” but was held back by two boys.

He said while leaving the beach he saw some rocks and a sword and he picked them up and ran towards Harewood, but was once again stopped before he could get close.

The witness said Harewood then told him “he gine see” if he ever touched him. He said as they continued walking their hands “touched” and Harewood “took him up and hit him in the ground”.

After he got up, he said he walked through a track near to Berger Paints and went home where he asked for his father, but was told he was not at home and was on the pasture playing football.

He said he went to the football pasture where he saw his bare-backed father playing. When his father saw him and came over he told him what Harewood had done.

He said they both left the pasture and walked through Parris Gap until they got to a four-cross, where they saw “fellas lined off on all two sides”.

The witness said the fellas said that if they “go down there Antoine gine kill you or your father”.

He said on approaching a nearby track they saw Harewood standing up behind a car and he began throwing rocks at them. His father then began to throw rocks at the deceased.

He said he fell after being struck by a rock on his foot, but Harewood ran off towards a track and his father followed him.

He said when he got up and made his way to the track he saw Harewood on top of his father “making a motion to juck him”.

He said his father held up his hand to defend himself and the two began to tussle. He said moments later he realized that Harewood was lying on the ground bleeding.

The witness said his father shouted for someone to call the ambulance and when his younger brother appeared in the track, his father told him to call the ambulance.

The witness said men soon appeared in the track and began pelting rocks at him and his father and they ran off.

He said they ran to “Scantlebury house” where they waited until police arrived and took his father away.

When questioned by the Crown Counsel as to why he went to his father, the witness said he felt his father had to confront Harewood to find out why he had beat him.

Under cross-examination from Queen’s Counsel Larry Smith, the witness said he was certain that his father did not have a knife when he was on the football field.

He said the first time he saw a knife was when the deceased and his father were struggling.

Also taking the stand was Orlando Ellis’ aunt Mary Carrington, who told the court that following a conversation with Sergeant Michael Ifill, she accompanied her nephew to the police station where they both gave statements to the police.

She said she was also present at the house in Westbury Road when police arrived and took the accused away.

She said he went willingly.

The trial will continue on Monday at 9:30 a.m.