Youth to hear more about CSME at symposium - Barbados Today

Youth to hear more about CSME at symposium

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 11, 2019

As part of their efforts to sensitise Barbadian youth about opportunities within the CARICOM Single Market and the Economy (CSME), Barbados’ CARICOM Youth Ambassadors Chad Monerville and Tirshatha Jeffrey will participate in a youth oriented Symposium and Service Fair to be held tomorrow Saturday on the grounds of the St. Barnabas Church.

Chad Monerville
Chad Monerville

Under the theme: Silver Linings: Bright Advice to Clear Away Clouds of Doubt, the event is being held in conjunction with the Anglican Youth Ministry Council, which is observing Diocesan Youth Month.  It also forms part of the celebrations of the dedication of St Barnabas Church which is observed annually on October 9.

In addition to hearing about the opportunities within the Caribbean Community, young persons will be informed about career choices, time management, preparing a curriculum vitae, interview preparation, leadership and spiritual grounding. The event will also highlight the work of those organisations involving young people from across the island, thereby promoting the spirit of volunteerism, and getting the youth to be engaged in community service.

The Symposium and Service Fair is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.; with the Service Fair component getting underway from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

