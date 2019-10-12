Port officials respond to social media video alleging theft - Barbados Today

Barbados Port Inc (BPI) says it has been made aware of a video circulating on social media platforms, which shows people removing wheels from vehicles amidst a backdrop of cargo containers.

“This is not a local video, but more importantly does not depict the plant of the Port of Bridgetown,” BPI said in a statement on Saturday.

“Be advised that all BPI employees wear the required company branded uniforms and personal protective equipment (PPE) while in Port and on duty.”

BPI is assuring all importers that it remains committed to the highest standards of service and security protocols at all levels of our operation.