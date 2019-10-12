Port officials respond to social media video alleging theft - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Port officials respond to social media video alleging theft

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 12, 2019

Barbados Port Inc (BPI) says it has been made aware of a video circulating on social media platforms, which shows people removing wheels from vehicles amidst a backdrop of cargo containers.

“This is not a local video, but more importantly does not depict the plant of the Port of Bridgetown,” BPI said in a statement on Saturday.

“Be advised that all BPI employees wear the required company branded uniforms and personal protective equipment (PPE) while in Port and on duty.”

BPI is assuring all importers that it remains committed to the highest standards of service and security protocols at all levels of our operation.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Wanted man turns himself in
October 11, 2019
Teenager admits slapping woman
October 11, 2019
$7,500 compensation
October 11, 2019
Barbados scholar turns to self enterprise
October 11, 2019
Craigwell remembered as a man of God
October 11, 2019
Thousands still without stickers
October 11, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs