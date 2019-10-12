Today's weather - Barbados Today

Today's weather

Published on
October 12, 2019

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions are affecting the island.

Forecast: Part cloudy with brief isolated showers, however some localized activity is possible over western, central and northern districts during late afternoon.

Wind: Generally form the SE at 10 to 25 km/h.

Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 1.0m to 1.5m.

Tonight

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the region.

Forecast: Party cloudy at first, becoming increasingly cloudy with some scattered showers by early morning.

Wind: ENE – ESE at 10 to 25 km/h.

Seas: Slight to moderate in open water with swells from 1.0m to 1.5m.

