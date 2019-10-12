‘Unscheduled maintenance’ on two aircraft forces cancellation of LIAT flights - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

‘Unscheduled maintenance’ on two aircraft forces cancellation of LIAT flights

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 12, 2019

LIAT is currently running a reduced schedule due to “unscheduled maintenance” on two aircraft, the company said Friday.

Chief Executive Officer Julie Reifer-Jones said the unscheduled maintenance would see the aircraft out of service for “several days.”

“Therefore, several adjustments had to be made to the flight schedule,” Reifer-Jones said.

The CEO said the company is working to return to its full flight schedule by Tuesday, October 15.

The affected flights on Saturday include the following, which have all been cancelled:

  • LI 374 from Barbados to St. Lucia
  • LI 375 from St. Lucia to Barbados
  • LI 521 from St. Kitts to Antigua
  • LI 312 from Antigua to St. Kitts
  • LI 312 from St. Kitts to St. Maarten
  • LI 313 from St. Maarten to St. Kitts
  • LI 313 from St. Kitts to Antigua
Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Wanted man turns himself in
October 11, 2019
Teenager admits slapping woman
October 11, 2019
$7,500 compensation
October 11, 2019
Craigwell remembered as a man of God
October 11, 2019
Thousands still without stickers
October 11, 2019
Barbados scholar turns to self enterprise
October 11, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs