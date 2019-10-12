‘Unscheduled maintenance’ on two aircraft forces cancellation of LIAT flights - Barbados Today

LIAT is currently running a reduced schedule due to “unscheduled maintenance” on two aircraft, the company said Friday.
Chief Executive Officer Julie Reifer-Jones said the unscheduled maintenance would see the aircraft out of service for “several days.”
“Therefore, several adjustments had to be made to the flight schedule,” Reifer-Jones said.
The CEO said the company is working to return to its full flight schedule by Tuesday, October 15.
The affected flights on Saturday include the following, which have all been cancelled:
- LI 374 from Barbados to St. Lucia
- LI 375 from St. Lucia to Barbados
- LI 521 from St. Kitts to Antigua
- LI 312 from Antigua to St. Kitts
- LI 312 from St. Kitts to St. Maarten
- LI 313 from St. Maarten to St. Kitts
- LI 313 from St. Kitts to Antigua