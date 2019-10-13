13 people injured in two-vehicle collision - Barbados Today

Police and other emergency personnel responded to a collision Saturday evening, which left 13 people complaining of various injuries.

The collision occurred around 7:20 p.m. along Belmont Road, St Michael, and involved a minibus and a motor car.

The motor car was travelling west towards the city and the minibus was travelling in the opposite direction when they collided.

The driver of the motor car and two of his passengers were transported to the QEH for treatment.

The driver of the minibus and nine of his passengers were treated at the scene and discharged.

Three ambulances from the QEH responded to the scene.