Barbados Visual Media Awards 2019 nominees announced - Barbados Today

Barbados Visual Media Awards 2019 nominees announced

October 13, 2019

The Barbados Visual Media Festival Committee has announced the nominees for the Barbados Visual Media Awards 2019.

Festival events are planned for Oct 24 to 27.
The nominees are:

Best Actress

  • Portia Blackman – T h i n g s T o u g h

  • Lia Gadjadhar – G r i e f

  • Chelsii Holder – Mama ’ s S t o r y

  • Neilsa Layne – T h i n g s T o u g h

  • Shalisha Samuel – T a l e s f r om t h e S c r i p t : Mi s s i o n Imp r o b a b l e

Best Original Story

  • Shakirah Bourne – T h i n g s T o u g h

  • Rommel Hall – We l c ome H ome

  • Michelle Hinkson-Cox – Mama ‘ s S t o r y

  • Michelle Hinkson-Cox & Carmelia Alleyne – G e n e r a l B o u s s a

  • Yvonne Weekes – B o l d C h o i c e

Best Director Non-fiction

  • Rommel Hall – Liquid Gold

  • Olga Gajraj & Martyn Forde – Let Her Play

  • Clish Gittens – De Fisheries

  • Damien Pinder – Legacy Project

Best Director Fiction

  • Rommel Hall – T a l e s f r om t h e S c r i p t : Mi s s i o n Imp r o b a b l e

  • Neil Hoyte & Karen Rollins – Welcome Home

  • Chukwuemeka Iweze – Mama ‘ s S t o r y

  • Damien Pinder – T h i n g s T o u g h

  • Yvonne Weekes – G r i e f

Best Music Video

  • Ch’An – R u n a w a y

D i r e c t o r – Mo s i D a n i e l

  • Joaquin & Krosfyah – T i n e y Wi n e y

D i r e c t o r – J ama r H a r d i n g

  • King Bubba – S h e A l w a y s B e n d O v e r

D i r e c t o r – S c e n e s E n t o u r a g e

  • Shaquille – D a r l i n ‘

D i r e c t o r : S h a q u i l l e L a y n e & R BM I n c

  • Trinity Clarke – N o t Y o u r E n emy

D i r e c t o r – J o e l B r o o k s

Best Actor

  • Shacody Baker – T a l e s f r om t h e S c r i p t : E l i t h e L i a r

  • Brandon Blackman – T a l e s f r om t h e S c r i p t : V i c t o r ’ s S e c r e t

  • Brian Chandler – T a l e s f r om t h e S c r i p t : Mi s s i o n Imp r o b a b l e

  • Shedeur Parris – T a l e s f r om t h e S c r i p t : Mi s s i o n Imp r o b a b l e

  • Mark Trent – T a l e s f r om t h e S c r i p t : A g e n t 4 3

Best Cinematography

  • Kevin Bowen – T h i n g s T o u g h

  • Rommel Hall – L i q u i d G o l d

  • Chukwuemeka Iweze – Mama ‘ s S t o r y

  • Neil Marshall – D e F i s h e r i e s

  • Damien Pinder – L e g a c y P r o j e c t

Best Editing

  • Rommel Hall – L i q u i d G o l d

  • Rommel Hall – T a l e s f r om t h e S c r i p t :

  • Mi s s i o n Imp r o b a b l e

  • Chukwuemeka Iweze – Mama ‘ s S t o r y

  • Clish Gittens – D e F i s h e r i e s

  • Damien Pinder – T h i n g s T o u g h

Best Sound

  • Romario Hunte – Liquid Gold

  • Romario Hunte – Things Tough

  • Chukwuemeka Iweze – Mama’s Story

  • Travis Springer – Let Her Play

  • Damien Pinder – Legacy Project

Best Film Fiction

  • Grief

  • Mama’s Story

  • Tales from the Script: Mission

  • Improbable

  • Things Tough

  • Welcome Home

Best Film Non-Fiction

  • De Fisheries

  • Legacy Project

  • Let Her Play

  • Liquid Gold

