Barbados Visual Media Awards 2019 nominees announced - Barbados Today

The Barbados Visual Media Festival Committee has announced the nominees for the Barbados Visual Media Awards 2019.
Best Actress
-
Portia Blackman – T h i n g s T o u g h
-
Lia Gadjadhar – G r i e f
-
Chelsii Holder – Mama ’ s S t o r y
-
Neilsa Layne – T h i n g s T o u g h
-
Shalisha Samuel – T a l e s f r om t h e S c r i p t : Mi s s i o n Imp r o b a b l e
Best Original Story
-
Shakirah Bourne – T h i n g s T o u g h
-
Rommel Hall – We l c ome H ome
-
Michelle Hinkson-Cox – Mama ‘ s S t o r y
-
Michelle Hinkson-Cox & Carmelia Alleyne – G e n e r a l B o u s s a
-
Yvonne Weekes – B o l d C h o i c e
Best Director Non-fiction
-
Rommel Hall – Liquid Gold
-
Olga Gajraj & Martyn Forde – Let Her Play
-
Clish Gittens – De Fisheries
-
Damien Pinder – Legacy Project
Best Director Fiction
-
Rommel Hall – T a l e s f r om t h e S c r i p t : Mi s s i o n Imp r o b a b l e
-
Neil Hoyte & Karen Rollins – Welcome Home
-
Chukwuemeka Iweze – Mama ‘ s S t o r y
-
Damien Pinder – T h i n g s T o u g h
-
Yvonne Weekes – G r i e f
Best Music Video
-
Ch’An – R u n a w a y
D i r e c t o r – Mo s i D a n i e l
-
Joaquin & Krosfyah – T i n e y Wi n e y
D i r e c t o r – J ama r H a r d i n g
-
King Bubba – S h e A l w a y s B e n d O v e r
D i r e c t o r – S c e n e s E n t o u r a g e
-
Shaquille – D a r l i n ‘
D i r e c t o r : S h a q u i l l e L a y n e & R BM I n c
-
Trinity Clarke – N o t Y o u r E n emy
D i r e c t o r – J o e l B r o o k s
Best Actor
-
Shacody Baker – T a l e s f r om t h e S c r i p t : E l i t h e L i a r
-
Brandon Blackman – T a l e s f r om t h e S c r i p t : V i c t o r ’ s S e c r e t
-
Brian Chandler – T a l e s f r om t h e S c r i p t : Mi s s i o n Imp r o b a b l e
-
Shedeur Parris – T a l e s f r om t h e S c r i p t : Mi s s i o n Imp r o b a b l e
-
Mark Trent – T a l e s f r om t h e S c r i p t : A g e n t 4 3
Best Cinematography
-
Kevin Bowen – T h i n g s T o u g h
-
Rommel Hall – L i q u i d G o l d
-
Chukwuemeka Iweze – Mama ‘ s S t o r y
-
Neil Marshall – D e F i s h e r i e s
-
Damien Pinder – L e g a c y P r o j e c t
Best Editing
-
Rommel Hall – L i q u i d G o l d
-
Rommel Hall – T a l e s f r om t h e S c r i p t :
-
Mi s s i o n Imp r o b a b l e
-
Chukwuemeka Iweze – Mama ‘ s S t o r y
-
Clish Gittens – D e F i s h e r i e s
-
Damien Pinder – T h i n g s T o u g h
Best Sound
-
Romario Hunte – Liquid Gold
-
Romario Hunte – Things Tough
-
Chukwuemeka Iweze – Mama’s Story
-
Travis Springer – Let Her Play
-
Damien Pinder – Legacy Project
Best Film Fiction
-
Grief
-
Mama’s Story
-
Tales from the Script: Mission
-
Improbable
-
Things Tough
-
Welcome Home
Best Film Non-Fiction
-
De Fisheries
-
Legacy Project
-
Let Her Play
-
Liquid Gold