Homeboy Christopher Gibbs convincingly won the the bid to represent St Michael West on a Barbados Labour Party ticket in the next general election.

The nomination was a keen contest between Gibbs and Steven Leslie, a director at the Barbados Cricket Association.

However, just after 7 p.m., BLP General Secretary Senator Jerome Walcott declared Gibbs the winner after he polled 360 votes to Leslie’s 50.

Gibbs vowed to stand behind with the people of St Michael West.