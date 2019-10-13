UPDATE: Body found at Westbury Cemetery - Barbados Today

Police have identified the body found in Westbury Cemetery Sunday morning as that of Stephen McDonald Cadogan, 60, of 3rd Avenue, Holder’s Land, Brandons, St Michael.

Around 6:15 a.m., police received a call from a woman who said she had just come across the lifeless body of an elderly man in the cemetery.

Cadogan’s identity was confirmed by close family members who visited the scene.

Police have launched an investigation and are asking anyone who can provide any information regarding the circumstances surrounding this death to contact police emergency at 211, Central Police Station at 430-7676 or any police station.