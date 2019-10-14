Crowd pleaser! - Barbados Today

Crowd pleaser!

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 14, 2019

All eyes, phones and cameras were on American Grammy-nominated singing sensation Jeffery Osborne as he wooed the crowd at Hilton Barbados last night. The 71-year-old was the headline act at the just-concluded Barbados Jazz Excursion and he did not disappoint.

The former lead singer with the band LTD took patrons on a musical journey with many of his hit songs. The crowd screamed, danced, sang along and some even waved their hands in approval as Osborne belted out songs such as Shine On, Hold On, Love Ballad, On the Wings of Love and others.

Here, Osborne is surrounded by adoring fans as he made his way into the audience.

For more coverage of this and other events of the Barbados Jazz Excursion check out our Bajan Vibes section in the Wednesday Epaper.

