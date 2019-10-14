Missing teen Schenai Chelsea Chandler - Barbados Today

Missing teen Schenai Chelsea Chandler

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 14, 2019

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing teen Schenai Chelsea Chandler.

The 16-year-old, of Date Tree Hill, St Peter left the residence of her sister, Charmaine Chandler, of the same address, around noon on Saturday, October 12, and has not been seen since.

The teen is five feet four inches tall, about 137 pounds, is light brown complexion and slim. She was wearing short black jeans pants, blue long sleeve off the shoulder shirt and brown sandals. She speaks with a lisp.

She was last seen along Baxter’s Road, St Michael by her sister Ladonna Chandler that same Saturday.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Schenai Chelsea Chandler is asked to contact the District ‘E’ Police Station at 419-1730, emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

