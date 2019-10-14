Shining stars - Barbados Today

Barbados Tridents crowning moment of glory for the second time in the Caribbean Premier League history, against the Guyana Amazon Warriors last Saturday, was as a result of the local stars that shone, says captain Jason Holder.

Addressing the media this morning at the Grantley Adams International Airport where proud supporters including Minister of Creative Economy, Culture and Sports John King gathered to meet the team, Holder said for him winning for the first time as captain was special but he heaped praise on fellow Barbadians Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer and Jonathan Carter who along with Hayden Walsh Jr., named player of the tournament, performed outstandingly.

“I said to them at the start of the campaign, in these franchise tournaments although you have overseas players, it is the local players that actually pull through and help us win these championships. So it is really good to see the guys step up. Jonathan [Carter], Ashley [Nurse], Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh Jr. just to name a few, they really stepped up to the big stage of this tournament,” he said.

Not discrediting international players, Holder also complemented the likes of JP Duminy, Harry Gurney and Alex Hales for their performances but paid special tribute to Nurse who was heavily criticised for his inconsistent performances but showed up when it mattered most.

“I know the individual, it has been a tough campaign for him personally, the last couple of months has been tough for him but I know the individual, I know what he can produce and I think him, Raymon Reifer, Jonathan Carter, all are in the same boat. These are just players that need to be given an opportunity. It is hard in such tournaments to persist with people but that is the kind of personality that I have. I like to stick with people, I love to have faith and confidence in people because at the end of the day you selected them for a reason. So to instill the confidence in them and give them the opportunity is all I can do and the guys look out for me, “ Holder explained.



The Tridents franchise owned by business partners Kailash Pardasani, Arvind Gopwani

and Terrol Cummins did not have the best start to the 2019 CPL tournament but were able to regroup to reach the final and register a 27-run victory against the Amazon Warriors who played 11 unbeaten matches to reach their fifth final played at the Brian Lara Stadium.

While Warriors were on top of their game throughout the preliminaries and the playoffs, Tridents who first won the tournament in 2014 struggled and Holder said having Phil Simmons as the coach made a huge difference.



“It was great to have Phil in the dressing room, it was great working with him, I have obviously worked with him in the past. He and I are very close too, we have built a personal relationship, so it was good to have him and Roddy Estwick. Roddy Estwick and I go very far back and I consider Roddy like a father to me so it is good to have two fathers in the dressing room,” Holder said.

Simmons also returned to Barbados with the team and told reporters the feeling of what the Tridents accomplished had not yet sunk in and that he was very happy with their performance.

He added that they knew the Tridents team and their capabilities and therefore were not worried about the critics who said they had a weak squad.

“The thing about it, we [on the] inside, we see practice, we see mindset, we see attitude, we see everything inside. Huge difference [between] outside talking and telling us we have a weak team, we don’t worry about it. We just see what we are doing, the plans and make sure that the players are understanding what we want them to do and what we have them there for, “ Simmons said.

Nurse looked elated on his arrival and said despite the criticism he took pride in the opportunity given to him and that he spent a lot of time studying his opponents especially Amazon Warriors batsmen Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran for the all-important final.

“Criticism drives me, it motivates me to do better so I actually love the criticism. So when I go out there I tend to have a point to prove.

I pride myself in being a big match player, I love the pressure situations, just my nature, so when I got into that situation in the game it was easier for me to battle it out.

“I always have my own plans, I just work with the skipper to get my field setting but I have my own plans when I bowl and I have been doing a lot of research on these guys throughout the tournament. So I know the strong areas and where they are weak, so I was just bowling to my plan and it worked out for us, “ Nurse said.

Pardasani, part-owner of the Barbados Tridents, explained that they bought the franchise a week before the draft and were happy with the overall results which he said went to show it was not how you start but how you finish.

Just like Holder and Simmons, Pardasani agreed that the local players showed their worth and said he felt sorry for the Amazon Warriors who played well but just continue to suffer heartbreaks.

“Our local stars shone, now the world knows who the Bajan Boys are, and what they are capable of. So their brand, their value has increased tremendously and we are so happy to be part of that. So it is a full team effort, our local players, our international players and then some. Special recognition to our coach and captain Phil Simmons and Jason Holder for helping us take this team to success, “ Pardasani said.



[email protected]