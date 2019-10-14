Undaunted - Barbados Today

Opposition Leader Bishop Joseph Atherley says he is undaunted by an apparent groundswell of support for the man chosen to replace him as the Barbados Labour Party candidate in St Michael West.

On Sunday businessman Christopher Gibbs scored a landslide victory against his only rival Steven Leslie, getting 360 to Leslie’s 50 votes, during the party’s internal nomination process, to determine the replacement for Atherley, who had defected to the Opposition bench shortly after the general election in May 2018.

This afternoon Atherley made it clear that he has every intention of contesting the seat under the banner of the People’s Development Party (PDP) whenever elections are called, and he was confident that he still has the support of the people.

“I lead this great party and this wonderful group of men. I have not seen or heard of anything that should indicate to me that I should not run. Unless the Lord above says to me in clear terms that I should not run in the next elections, Joseph Atherley will be running in the next election. I am still the duly elected representative of St Michael West,” said Atherley.

He further noted, “The Barbados Labour Party has done what they are entitled to do, which is to elect someone to represent the party’s interest on the ground in that part of St Michael. They have not elected anybody to replace me, the election to replace me is yet to be announced and determined and when that happens, we will see what the people have to say”.

The Opposition Leader made the confident declaration during a press conference this afternoon to launch the candidacy of Andre Cave, who will be contesting the Christ Church West constituency and Paul Gibson, who will be contesting St Michael North West. Atherley, went through the BLP nomination process in the leadup to the 2018 elections unopposed, then went on to defeat the DLP incumbent Michael Carrington by more than 2,000 votes.

This afternoon Atherley suggested that he was not the least bit bothered by the support which Gibbs seemed to be getting from the very base, which pundits say he would need to retain if he is to successfully defend his seat in the next elections. He made it clear that his focus was instead on serving his constituents as their duly elected representative during the remainder of his tenure.

“I don’t know of any challenge and there have been margins of victory which have been equal to that or larger to that in other races. When I came to St Michael West, Branford Taitt (of the Democratic Labour Party) was winning the constituency by over 2000 votes. So, I have not paid attention to any challenge coming from any particular individual. I was elected by the people of St Michael West to represent them and I will continue to do that and look after their interest daily as well as others who are not of my constituency but who come to me from near and far,” he stressed.

[email protected]