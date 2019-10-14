Westbury Death puzzle - Barbados Today

The death of 60-year-old soil technician Stephen McDonald Cadogan of 3rd Avenue, Holders Land, Brandons, St Michael has left his 71-year-old girlfriend Rosaline James with a broken heart.

A grieving James told Barbados TODAY that when she saw Cadogan’s body lying on a grave in Westbury Cemetery early Sunday morning, she reconciled herself to the fact that their 38-year relationship had come to an abrupt and most unwanted end.

But also shocked and saddened at Cadogan’s death, are his co-workers at Westbury Cemetery. Up to yesterday, the men and women in the cemetery were struggling to figure out what could have led to the death of the technician who was nicknamed Caterpillar because of his ability to make breaking rocks look as simple as possible.

“He did not deserve to die like that. I did not deserve to see him dead like that. We were together for a very long time. We had a good relationship. It was really a good relationship. He wanted for us to get married, but I wasn’t so interested in marriage, because I know what marriage is,” James said, as she summed up her and Cadogan’s relationship.

Around 6:15 a.m. police received a call from a woman who said she had just come across the lifeless body of an elderly man in the cemetery.

Cadogan’s identity was confirmed by close family members who visited the scene. He reportedly had wounds to his body.

James explained that the last time she saw Cadogan was at 7 p.m. on Saturday when he left home, but did not say where he was headed.

“It is so strange. I don’t know what happened between that time and the last time I saw him on Saturday night,” she said.

While calling on members of the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF) to do all in their power to find whoever is responsible for her partner’s death, James declared that Cadogan was not a troublemaker.

James said that Cadogan was well loved in the community because of his willingness to always lend a helping hand.

“The neighbours are shocked. We are all just shocked because he was nice to everybody. Nobody can say a bad word about him around this place. If anybody in the neighbourhood ask him to do anything for them, he always willing.

“He was someone who would go to work and come back home. His friends I know about was the people that working in the cemetery there with him,” James said.

James said Cadogan had two adult daughters.

The atmosphere at the Westbury Cemetery was a sombre one when Barbados TODAY visited the area this morning.

According to one soil technician who said he was unwilling to gave his name, “everybody in here just shocked by this incident and wondering what went wrong”.

Barbados TODAY understands that Cadogan worked on Saturday.

“I ain’t only shocked, I real shocked because Caterpillar ain’t no man that use to trouble nobody, or he wasn’t no man that would look for no noise or trouble.

“All Stephen used to do is look for work and do he thing. He was somebody that everybody like. If you got rock to cut you just got to call Stephen and he would come and cut that rock and make it look so easy,” the worker said.

The worker said he noticed that Cadogan was not his usual self when he turned up for work last Friday.

“He didn’t look himself. He was getting on like something wrong with he. Stephen was getting on different.

“He was getting on like he feel something happening or something will happen. But I sorry about the way he went down and I hope that they find who responsible for it,” the co-worker added.

Workers said that the grave where Cadogan’s body was found was the same location he would spend most of his downtime at work.

Police have launched an investigation and were asking anyone who can provide information regarding the circumstances surrounding his death to contact the police emergency at 211, Central Police Station at 430-7676 or any police station.

