Accident at Wildey, St Michael - Barbados Today

Investigations are underway into a two-vehicle collision at Wildey, St Michael this morning.
Three people were reportedly injured and had to seek medical attention.
The accident occurred near the Samuel Jackman Prescod Polytechnic.
