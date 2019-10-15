Accident at Wildey, St Michael - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Accident at Wildey, St Michael

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 15, 2019

Investigations are underway into a two-vehicle collision at Wildey, St Michael this morning.

Three people were reportedly injured and had to seek medical attention.

The accident occurred near the Samuel Jackman Prescod Polytechnic.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Mom prepares to bury second child in three months
October 14, 2019
Westbury Death puzzle
October 15, 2019
Missing teen Schenai Chelsea Chandler
October 14, 2019
Disgraceful!
October 15, 2019
UPDATE: Body found at Westbury Cemetery
October 13, 2019
Gibbs wins bid to represent St Michael West BLP ticket
October 13, 2019