High praise - Barbados Today

A resounding success!

That is the assessment of the KCB team of the outcome of the inaugural Keratoconus Barbados (KCB) 20/20 Vision Charity Golf tournament at Barbados Golf Club, Christ Church on Saturday.

“Apart from our delight of having 18 teams and seventy players or a full field as it is known, our number one objective of raising awareness on the eye condition Keratoconus was met. Further we were able to engage with a full field of golfers before and after the game when we were also joined by persons attending the silent auction.

“We also witnessed the historic opportunity for the golfing community to play alongside two international blind golfers and hear their stories of vision impairment and the positive impact of blind golf on their physical and psychological well-being, ” said chairman of the registered charity KCB, Roseanne Myers.

In a joint tee-off ceremony president of the National United Society for the Blind, Kerry Ann Ifill, also spoke of the amazing opportunity to be a part of history as she welcomed blind golfers Bob Banks from the United States Blind Golf Association and Andrew Gilford from the England and Wales Blind Golf Associations, to the island and tournament. The blind golfers were accompanied by their wives and coaches Alice Banks and Melanie Banks and all were able “to see” the role they play in positioning the blind golfers and guiding how shots were set up.

At the end of the day the winners were announced in a very festive atmosphere where some declared that it was one of the best golfing days and most enjoyable tournaments of the year so far.

After almost five hours of play, golfers were greeted with complimentary beer and various types of snow cones with local fruit flavours and spirits now branded as KC Cones.

Winners for the tournament were as follows: first Place – Anthony Reece and Yogi Lehtinen, receiving tickets to London and one-day passes to the British Open; second place – Lynn DeCambra-Mcleod and Mark Hurley, awarded staycations by the Mango Bay Group; third place – John Boyce and Denzil Hall awarded luxury catamaran cruises on Silvermoon and Calabaza; and the blindfold challenge winner for closest to pin – Allison Rimple, awarded a ticket to New York or Fort Lauderdale on JetBlue.

Among the sponsors of the tournament were the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. and corporate entities Pelican Produce and Rubis. Many individuals and other companies also donated product and time in kind.

“We have not met our target of $100,000 yet but have several promises of support still outstanding. It was necessary in the first year to make adjustments in entry costs to allow maximum participation for a cause that very few knew existed. We have learnt a lot and will shortly launch the 2020 tournament with international outreach,” Myers said.

The funds will be used for surgeries and contact lenses especially for children and equipment for donation to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The visiting golfers the Gilfords and Banks have also made a donation via Keratoconus Barbados to the Irvine Wilson School for teaching aids for the children.

Keratoconus is a condition that affects the cornea and causes vision impairment. Though not well known it has been increasingly found in teens and preteens in Barbados and the wider Caribbean.

Keratoconus Barbados is registered charity 1426 and is essentially a patient advocate group for the condition. For further information on the tournament in 2020 please contact [email protected] to be added to mailing list or follow us at www.facebook.com/kcbarbados (PR)