Hot temper costs Ramdin - Barbados Today

Charles Niko Elias Ramdin will have to compensate two women – one of them the mother of his child – just over $2000 in the next six weeks or risk being imprisoned for three months.

That was the ruling of Magistrate Joy-Ann Clarke after Ramdin pleaded guilty to damaging equipment belonging to them.

The 35-year-old bartender of 73 Grenville Way, Cave Hill, St Michael, admitted to damaging a door

belonging to Joyce Watson and a car belonging to Samantha Richards on October 11, 2019.

Sergeant Vernon Waite told the court that Ramdin lives with Richards, the mother of his child, and on the day in question the two got into an argument.

An infuriated Ramdin took up a bed and slammed it into the door, damaging both the door and the frame in the process.

He then went outside and damaged the car belonging to Richards.

The matter was reported to police and he was subsequently arrested.

Invoices were presented to the court today and as a result Ramdin was ordered to pay Watson $1130 and Richards $1175.59.

The magistrate gave him six weeks to pay the monies or he will spend three months at HMP Dodds.